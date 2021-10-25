Hornets hat-trick hero King makes Garth's team of week

Joshua King: On King's return to Goodison Park he scores a hat-trick, provides Claudio Ranieri with his first win for his new club and puts the nightmare of Liverpool and Salah's 5-0 hammering last week well and truly behind them.

If a week's a long time in politics it must have felt like a lifetime for Watford. Two very different outcomes against two Merseyside clubs.

