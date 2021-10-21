Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: The pick of the stats
Chelsea have won three consecutive Champions League home games while keeping a clean sheet for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they did so in four straight fixtures at Stamford Bridge.
Malmo have lost four consecutive matches across all European competitions for the first time since December 2014.
The Blues have had 15 different goalscorers in all competitions this season (excluding own goals), the joint-most of any Premier League club (level with Manchester City).