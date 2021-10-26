Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The Whites have a tough task if they are to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield five years ago. Arsenal are in form and are unbeaten in seven matches. In this competition alone they have racked up nine goals without reply in two ties against lower-league opposition.

Marcelo Bielsa is serious about the cup competitions. The humbling at Crawley Town in the FA Cup last season is an experience he does not want repeating - not that defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates would equate to such.

Injury issues remain for Bielsa, who may avoid risking midfielder Kalvin Phillips (hip) despite him being an unused substitute in the draw with Wolves. Raphinha's foot injury, which saw him leave the pitch in pain and the ground in a protective boot, appears less serious than first feared but one suspects it's wise to rest him.

Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling are understood to be a few more days away from a return so it may be that 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt receives a first start

United have sold out their allocation for Emirates Stadium. The noise the fans made at Fulham in the last round, when several youngsters held their nerve in the shootout, may be enough to help Leeds over the line against the Gunners... even if it is teenage kicks all through the night.