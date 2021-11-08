BBC Sport

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: The pick of the stats

  • Six of the seven points Burnley have won against Chelsea in the Premier League have come at Stamford Bridge (won one, drawn three, lost four).

  • Despite coming back to earn a point, Burnley have failed to win any of their 10 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (drawn five, lost five).

  • Chelsea had 25 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1).