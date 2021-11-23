Rodri: The silent assassin wasn't so silent against Everton. His strike against the Toffees was sensational. Rodri made my team two weeks ago playing a very different role where he was less concerned about scoring goals than stopping the opposition from playing.

Raheem Sterling: Against Everton, Sterling looked a little bit like his former self - his goal was instinctively brilliant. You can't fault his work rate but in front of goal he doesn't seem to be as sharp or as clinical. If Sterling can get that back then he really is back in business.

