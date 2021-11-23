Tuesday talking point: Watford well rested after 'weekend off'

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

For all the discussion of Manchester United’s plight this week, for all the hand-wringing at the state of the Red Devils, some key details have been overlooked. It’s fun to bash a struggling giant of course, but one has to be even-handed in any reasonable appraisal.

Manchester United losing 4-1 away from home is some achievement, but doing so in the absence of an opposition is quite remarkable. The physicality and contortion required to crash into tackles on themselves, to deny themselves space all over the pitch. The stamina and agility to break on themselves like vipers, the ingenuity of England international and club captain Harry Maguire to get himself sent off in the absence of an opponent all deserve greater acclaim.

As for the Hornets, one can only hope that Claudio Ranieri’s squad benefited from their weekend off and will be well rested and raring to go at Leicester this weekend, when three points and a passing mention in the media must be the objective.