England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, is ready to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes unless he believes he is going to play regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season. (Times - subscription required)

If Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern Munich this summer it would come as a blow to United's hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, as he would be Bayern's ideal replacement. (Express)

Sheffield United are interested in signing United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19, on loan. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, United scouts have been spotted in Portugal watching Benfica's Champions League qualifying play-off win over PSV Eindhoven at Estadio da Luz. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

