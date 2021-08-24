There's just one week of the transfer window to go, and Harry Kane remains a Tottenham player.

It's reported Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not drop his valuation of the England striker even if Manchester City would be prepared to offer a record £150m for the striker.

Kane made his long-awaited return from an extended summer break as Tottenham continued their 100% start to the season at Wolves on Sunday, and he's been getting stuck into training with his Spurs team-mates...