Kane busy 'working' as transfer deadline edges closer
- Published
There's just one week of the transfer window to go, and Harry Kane remains a Tottenham player.
It's reported Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not drop his valuation of the England striker even if Manchester City would be prepared to offer a record £150m for the striker.
Kane made his long-awaited return from an extended summer break as Tottenham continued their 100% start to the season at Wolves on Sunday, and he's been getting stuck into training with his Spurs team-mates...
Working 💪 pic.twitter.com/FaZvR8eoWN— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 24, 2021