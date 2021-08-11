Where will Leeds finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Leeds - 10th

Leeds United were a thrilling addition to last season's Premier League under the intense and charismatic leadership of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

They were as good to watch as anyone and this is a team and club that is back in the top flight to stay.

Kalvin Phillips proved his class at Euro 2020 while striker Patrick Bamford will hope to repeat his goalscoring feats of last season. Jack Harrison is now a permanent signing while Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo will strengthen Bielsa's hand.

Leeds will be as exciting to watch as ever and a threat to any team they play. Top 10 contenders.

