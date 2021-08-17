Richarlison: What a summer the Brazilian has had. He suffers defeat in the Copa America final in July against Argentina, races off to join his Olympic team in Tokyo to help them to the men's gold medal and returns to Goodison Park to be welcomed by a new Everton manager in time to destroy Southampton on the Premier League's opening weekend.

While other international players are having extended holidays in order to recover from the Euros, Richarlison answers the call of club and country with equal measure and without fear or favour.

I think Rafa Benitez owes this lad a debt of gratitude. If Benitez loses the opening game, the Everton boo boys - who hate his association with their Liverpool rivals - are suddenly after him. Richarlison has given him a brilliant start and bought him valuable time.

