Kevin Betsy has been appointed Arsenal Under-23 head coach.

The 43-year-old former Barnsley, Wycombe and Bristol City winger has spent the past five years with the Football Association, most recently as England Under-18 boss.

“I’ve had a tremendous five years working with the Football Association in vital roles across the England youth teams," Betsy told the club website.

Betsy replaces Steve Bould, who left Arsenal at the end of last season.