Rodriguez move to Al Nayyan edging closer

James Rodriguez's move from Everton to Qatari club Al Rayyan is edging closer.

The Middle East outfit appear to be teasing a new player acquisition on social media, with the Colombia midfielder set to leave Goodison Park a year after joining from Real Madrid.

It's hard not to feel it is a climbdown for the player with over 100 million social media followers, but with reported wages of £200,000 a week, the move will certainly free up funds for Toffees boss Rafael Benitez, who may well be looking to strengthen in January after successive defeats.