Man City v Norwich: In pictures

Man City v Norwich: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionFans welcome the City team back to Etihad Stadium for their first Premier League home game of the seasonPublished12 minutes agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionSummer signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut by putting his side 2-0 in front against Norwichimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnd the goals kept coming for City, as Aymeric Laporte netted a third after the breakimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionOne man who didn't get on the scoresheet was Gabriel Jesus. But he still shone during City's 5-0 win, creating the chance for the opening goal and providing assists for Grealish and Raheem Sterlingimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAfter defeat in both the Community Shield and their opening Premier League game, Pep Guardiola would've been glad to see his side pick up their first win of the season