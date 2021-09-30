Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Norwich.

Here are the key lines from the Burnley manager:

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet, who limped off with a muscle injury after scoring a stunning volley on his first league start against Leicester, will not be risked, but the prognosis on the Ivorian is "better than expected";

Jay Rodriguez, who missed the Leicester game after scoring four goals against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, "has a chance" of being involved;

Czech striker Matej Vydra also has "a strong chance" of being available;

Dyche believes the Clarets are "not too far away" and performance levels have been good, particularly in last week's 2-2 draw at Leicester, despite failing to win any of their first six games;

"I believe in making your own luck," he says. “Only we can turn it around. We’re not sitting here waiting for a win. We want to make it happen”;

Pragmatism has been "a key rule of thumb", Dyche says, as he prepares for his 400th match in charge. He "doesn't forget the past" or the "players that have given us success" but his focus right now "is winning our next game".

