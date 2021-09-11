Watford 0-2 Wolves: Munoz reaction

Watford manager Xisco Munoz to BBC Sport: "I think in the first half it was a very good level but after the goal we were a little down. We need to continue working hard.

"The difference in the Premier League is in the box. If you create chances and don't score and they have chances and score..."

On the own goal: "This is football. When you have the ball in your box, these things happen.

"It's important everyone keeps going and we have a very important game against Norwich."