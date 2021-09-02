West Ham forwards Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are among six nominees for the Premier League's player of the month award for August.

Antonio scored four goals in three games - and provided three assists - to help the Hammers to an unbeaten start that saw them head into the international break second in the table.

The 31-year-old also became West Ham's top Premier League goalscorer in the process, beating Paolo di Canio's record.

Benrahma has also had a blistering start to the campaign, contributing two goals and three assists in his three appearances last month.