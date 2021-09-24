Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Everyone will reflect on 29 May 2021, when Manchester City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.

On Saturday, for the first time since then, they meet.

There's plenty of pre-context ahead of the game away from that.

Chelsea signed an efficient striker in the summer, City didn't. City have a raft of injured players facing late fitness tests, Chelsea don't.

It'll be a real intriguing battle to watch two top sides go for it. I don't want to say it, because there's a long way to go, but it's an important game early on in the title race for me.

Former blues goalkeeper David James is alongside me for full match coverage on BBC Radio Manchester