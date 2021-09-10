Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

A tricky trip to Elland Road has been made that bit trickier this week for Liverpool with the news that the duo of Alisson and Fabinho are set to miss the game amid the fallout from their Brazil call-ups.

The Reds are already missing fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino through injury, while James Milner will be assessed.

There is a crumb of comfort for the visitors though, with the fact that Leeds United are due to be without the extremely talented Raphinha.

There was also good news on Thursday, with Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott being declared fit after injury scares.

It’s what he’s paid for, but Jurgen Klopp has some decisions to make for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to be given the nod in goal ahead of Adrian, but how will the midfield look?

Will the manager risk his young prodigy Elliott? Could there be a first start of the season for Thiago Alcantara? Will Naby Keita return to the starting line-up or will the manager opt for the fresher Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

After a deadline day devoid of incomings - and only one signing made all summer - delivering three points would no doubt lift some of the negativity that has ensued from Liverpool's lack of transfer spend.

Victory and a clean bill of health would also be ideal as they begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.