Transfer news: Mourinho reaches out to Ndombele

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has contacted Tanguy Ndombele in an effort to convince the midfielder to join him at Roma, with the Italian club wanting a loan deal with an option to buy. (Telefoot, via Mail), external

Following a meeting between Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici, Spurs want to sign a right-back, a midfielder and an attacker during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

