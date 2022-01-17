Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It was classic Leeds.

A victory wrestled amidst anguish and adversity. Another injury stricken pre-match preparation compounded by two further casualties in-game threatened to ruin the Whites' deserved early lead at West Ham.

United were back to their swashbuckling best as they confused the hosts by not playing in straight lines allowing their movement to provide the imbalance always craved by head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

But the simultaneous loss of Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo with the game but a quarter gone allowed the powerful Hammers' set-plays to profit and level the match before Leeds rediscovered their mojo.

If last week's decision to give West Ham a lead in the FA Cup tie was VARsical the chalking off of Klich's clincher was equally harsh and served only to enhance the suspense as the Whites exhaustingly came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller.

This was a victory on many fronts. A huge win in itself against a top side but also one for youngsters, like Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde, for following in the impressive steps of Pascal Struijk. Stick with the plan and take your Premier League opportunity which will present itself under Bielsa, rather than abandoning ship when all hands are required on deck.

Stretched to the limits, all those present and correct will remember they were part of a magnificent victory founded on character and the belief of a coach to mine his resources.

When others opted out this weekend Bielsa led a rallying cry rather than crying off. Fortune favoured the brave.