VAR standards in Premier League 'not good enough'

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards says VAR in the Premier League is "a shambles" after Liverpool's controversial penalty against Crystal Palace.

Referee Kevin Friend was advised to go to the monitor and overturn his decision not to award a foul on Diogo Jota by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

VAR has come under increased scrutiny recently after the pattern of referees heading to the monitor and subsequently changing their decision, a situation Richards says is untenable.

"We've seen VAR used well but the standard in the Premier League is just not good enough," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I've always tried to be protective of players and referees, but that was one of the worst decisions this season.

"When you slow something down, it becomes a completely different incident.

"It's a shambles at the moment."

Listen to full discussion on Premier League refereeing from 32'47 on BBC Sounds