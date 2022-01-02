Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank labelled his side's efforts at the season's halfway mark as "incredible" after a come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa moved them 12th in the Premier League.

The Bees fell behind to Danny Ings' classy opener but a fine curler from Yoane Wissa and Mads Roerslev's late winner handed the hosts a 2-1 victory as they leapfrogged Steven Gerrard's Villa in the table.

“We’ve played half our games in the Premier League and with the injuries we’ve had I think it’s incredible what we’ve done, but we want more of course," Frank told BBC Match of the Day.

“I’d like to praise our mentality, it was very impressive. We were strong and disciplined in everything we did in terms of our structure.

“We looked tired, for whatever reason. I don’t know why. I think in that respect it’s even more impressive that we got the three points.

"I think these wins are the bigger wins. We didn’t play our best football today but managed still to win a tight game, which is impressive."