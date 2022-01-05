Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

The Blues host Tottenham tonight in the Carabao Cup to the backdrop of a myriad of storylines - the main one the fallout from Romelu Lukaku's headscratcher of an interview with Italian media and subsequent apology to the club and fans.

To add a further twist, the Belgian comes face-to-face with Antonio Conte, the former Chelsea manager and Lukaku's boss at Inter who he credits as taking his game to the next level. Whatever happens, there's a media storyline to be had here. Oddly, the possibility of a return to Wembley is nowhere near the top of the agenda.

On the pitch, the team need to continue the spirit and energy of Sunday's draw against Liverpool, a candidate for game of the season and goal of the season with Mateo Kovacic's volley that sparked the comeback. It was also the first match in English football with permitted 'safe standing' and supporters in attendance spoke positively about it and noted an increase in volume.

Unfortunately, Chelsea are now without first-choice wingbacks Ben Chilwell and Reece James, key components in Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system, which will stretch the squad further with two games a week for most of the remainder of the season. Furthermore, with Edouard Mendy off to Afcon for up to a month should Senegal do well, the revived form of Kepa Arrizabalaga is back under the microscope.

Transfer-wise, the club is looking at Everton's out-of-favour full-back Lucas Digne or recalling Emerson from Lyon, while the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta remain up in the air.

Positively, the ageless and universally adored Thiago Silva has signed up for another year at Stamford Bridge. The club has been continually linked with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for more than a year now and there's an argument to be made for bringing forward this deal as quickly as possible if Chelsea are to contend on all fronts.