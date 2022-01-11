Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has spoken repeatedly about his side's need to start controlling matches.

But this latest effort did not give any indication they know how to do it.

Repeatedly, the hosts gave away possession under little pressure to the extent it was Aston Villa who had the majority of it.

Marcus Rashford had a particularly grim night, blasting his best chance straight at Emiliano Martinez from an acute angle and failing to follow up on a Mason Greenwood shot that bobbled towards him after the Villa keeper failed to hold. By the time he was replaced by Jesse Lingard four minutes from time, the England man looked a thoroughly dispirited figure.

He has now gone 11 games without a goal and has not found the net since scoring in the 3-0 win at Tottenham on 30 October.

"He's trying hard and done well in training in the last couple of days," said Rangnick. "For strikers, it is important to score goals. It would be good for Marcus to score, but as long as he's trying and training well I don't see a problem."

This was also an evening when those who feel Cristiano Ronaldo is at the root of United's problems were given food for thought.

Ronaldo was missing with what Rangnick described as "minor problems", but the spark and fluidity United have been missing in recent times did not reappear.