Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

This is a huge game at the bottom of the table, and I don't think it will be pretty - not that it matters too much for either team now.

Watford are in this predicament because they have changed their manager so often, hoping that one of their appointments works. It's a plan that really hasn't paid off.

What they will at least get now Roy Hodgson is on board is better organisation. Everyone who has played under him talks about how he is very good at filling spaces and plugging gaps in teams.

So, I'd expect them to be a lot better defensively - they will have to be, if they are going to stay up.

Burnley's problems are different and stem from a lack of investment in their squad, but they have signed 6ft 6in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst to replace Chris Wood, for about half of the £25m they got for Wood from Newcastle.

Weghorst has scored plenty of goals in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg, with a strike-rate of about one every two games. If he keeps that up in the Premier League, then that's a decent bit of business - but ultimately it will only be a good deal if the Clarets stay up.

Both of these sides have gone a long time without winning - Burnley's only league victory this season was on 30 October, while the last time Watford collected three points was 20 November.

As much as they will both be desperate to end that wait, there is always a fear factor involved in these kind of games, because they are both thinking: "We mustn't lose." And that might be the end result.

Martin's prediction: 0-1

