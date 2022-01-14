Ralf Rangnick says he understands the frustrations of players who want more game time, but he would prefer them to stay at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek are two players linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January, but Rangnick said he wants them both to stick around.

On Van de Beek, Rangnick said: "He's always performing on a high level in training. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago after training exactly about that and I told him that I would advise him to stay until the end of the season.

"Then, of course, with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play for his country.

"Louis van Gaal obviously told him that in order to be a regular starter in the World Cup he needs to regularly play for his team.

"Again, I can understand his wish and desire to play. On the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions."

Rangnick echoed those sentiments on Henderson, adding: "I told him that I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper. I really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

"I can fully understand that he wants to play because he's at an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play.

"But on the other hand, we're still in three competitions and therefore we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now.

"I've told him that but, as I said, I can also understand his desire to get regular game time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League."