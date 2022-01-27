Transfer window: Liverpool shouldn't hesitate over Carvalho

John Gibbins, The Anfield Wrap, external

Given recent spending history, it is fair to say Liverpool fans didn’t go into the January transfer window expecting the owners to drop £100m on a new centre-forward.

That said that are some interesting links about that could come to fruition, either now or in the summer. It would be lovely if one of them could somehow be completed before the end of the transfer window.

The strongest rumours are around young Fulham star Fabio Carvalho. Whenever you watch him, he looks like a star and I think the recent success of two other young players, one Liverpool got and one they didn’t, might persuade them not to hesitate too much if there is a deal to be done.

The last player we signed from Fulham was Harvey Elliott. He was very quickly propelled into the first team and actually started the season in the first XI before a nasty injury at Leeds United. Recently, assistant manager Pep Lijnders spoke glowingly about his talents on his return to training and you wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back in the first team as soon as they can get him there.

The other is Jude Bellingham, who Liverpool liked but allowed to go to Borussia Dortmund. They might still go for him at some point, but if they do it will cost them a considerable amount more than what they could got him for from Birmingham City.