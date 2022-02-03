Who are the best Premier League wingers?

There's nothing more exciting than seeing a winger in full flow, skipping away from opponents to deliver that telling cross or shot.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can rank your favourite Premier League wingers from the list and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are three past and present Manchester United players on the list:

David Beckham: Beckham remarkably covered 16.1km in the course of a World Cup qualifier against Greece, in which he scored a dramatic late goal to take England to the 2002 finals and reportedly averaged, external around 14km a week for United.

While Ryan Giggs provided trickery and pace on one wing for United, Beckham's technique and ability to put the ball on a sixpence meant he rarely ever needed to beat a player to deliver a telling pass or cross from the opposite side of the pitch.

The winger played 265 games for the Red Devils, scoring 62 goals and providing 80 assists, mainly with his trusty right boot.

Ryan Giggs: English football's most decorated player spent the best part of a glittering career spanning three decades patrolling the left touchline for United.

Skilful, quick and with superb close control, Giggs excelled when running at defenders and scored one of the FA Cup's greatest ever goals in United's semi-final replay victory over Arsenal in 1999, with United going on to claim an unprecedented Treble by becoming the only team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in one season.

He retired from playing in 2014 after making a club record of 963 appearances for United and having won 13 league titles, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues, among 34 trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Arriving at Old Trafford in the same summer Beckham departed for Real Madrid in 2003, the teenager was initially regarded as a bag of tricks but without the end product.

But his solo run and late goal at Fulham in 2007 typified his development towards becoming a Ballon d'Or winner by the time he left United (also for Madrid) in 2009.

Aside from his lightning fast feet and numerous other attributes, he also become an aerial threat, highlighted by his goal in the 2008 Champions League final.

The Portuguese international scored a remarkable 31 goals in 34 top-flight games in 2007-08 with United winning a league and Champions League double. He has played over 200 Premier League games for the Red Devils scoring 92 goals.

Find out who else made the shortlist and vote for your best Premier League wingers