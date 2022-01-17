Canaries roar back to life

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

There were two roars which greeted Adam Idah’s winner for Norwich City against Everton.

The first was from the Carrow Road crowd who had just seen their team score twice in 94 seconds. When Michael Keane turned Josh Sargent’s cross into his own net it ended a run of more than nine hours of Premier League football without a Norwich goal.

The cheers of celebration and relief had barely died down when Brandon Williams charged forward from left-back, found Idah and the young Irish striker tucked in his first ever Premier League goal. It was also the first time he had ever scored at Carrow Road and the primal roar as he sprinted towards the fans in celebration was born of joy and relief.

“It’s been a long time coming, what a feeling.” Idah told me afterwards.

The 20-year old has long been regarded as a promising talent. He already has 13 caps for his country and Norwich have never loaned him out because they have always believed his career would burst into full goalscoring life at some point. An FA Cup hat-trick at Preston two years ago, at the age of 18, underlined his talent.

Yet Idah recently clocked up 50 first team appearances for Norwich City. Only five of those were league starts. Cup games and fleeting tastes of action as a substitute haven’t been enough to help him emerge from Teemu Pukki’s imposing shadow.

Dean Smith has played Idah and Pukki together in the last two Premier League games. Perhaps he’s found a formula to unlock the best of the young striker’s talent and finally make Norwich a consistent goal threat.