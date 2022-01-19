Leicester 2-3 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC MOTD: "We showed we don't want to give up, never. The players know what our philosophy must be - we must fight to the end and try to get a result.

"We created many, many chances and were unlucky when we conceded. At the end we were very good, and we believed to the end. We wanted three points and deserved them.

"The response of the team was good from the start. I've found a group that have shown me from the first day a desire to work with me and the staff and to improve every day.

"We know we have a long path in front of us but for me it's important to know they want to improve. Step by step we need to raise out level and improve quality. If I see one situation we need to improve, there are key moments that you need to control the game. A great team does this.

"For me it's difficult to tell you something about our target. We have a long path and now we have to work. We know very well we have to fight to try to reach our best result. It will be very difficult because of the level of this tournament."