Jesse Lingard heading on loan to Newcastle would be "a good move for both parties", according to The Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Lingard reportedly wants another loan deal before his contract runs out in the summer but Manchester United would prefer him to move permanently or stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Jackson said: "If the deal can be done it would be good for him and he might fancy that as a challenge.

"Even if they go down, he's not tied to them so can get a move somewhere else in the summer.

"I think Ralf Rangnick wants to keep him, especially with them being in fourth and in the Champions League and in the FA Cup, but realistically how many big games is he going to start?"

