Your views on Watford's transfer window so far
- Published
We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on Watford's transfer business and what you hope to see before the window closes.
Here are some of your views so far:
Mick, Watford: Watford are trying to build a team on the cheap. If we carry on like this we’ll end up back in the Championship and I can’t see us going back up again.
Craig, Billericay: Great intentions from Watford - but probably should have been assessed pre-season given defence was so clearly not good enough. Let’s hope it is not too late.
Dave, Watford: We need two or three defenders. Would prefer them to be centre-backs.