The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Patrick Vieira's ins and outs at Crystal Palace so far? And what does the Eagles boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Roger: A bit confused about Mateta, to be honest. Why has he been left out in the cold for so long and then suddenly we want to buy? Desperation? Couldn't see how Donny van de Beek would fit in with our current midfield so not upset that hasn't happened. What we need is a young hungry box-to-box midfielder, so we can leave Gallagher in his present role.

Derek: Palace have a good squad. Already difficult to fit all the talented players in the first XI. Midfield looks the area most in need. Additions need to be improvements. Donny van de Beek would have been temporary midfield boost; Christian Benteke out, Eddie Nketiah in made sense but all unlikely deals.

