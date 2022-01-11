The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

Aaron Ramsdale, who has kept nine clean sheets since his £24m move from Sheffield United last summer, was the top goalkeeper pick with an overall score of 7.2 and takes his place in your team of the season so far.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (6.78) and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (6.73) make up the Gunners' top three rated players, but just missed the cut for the overall team of the season so far.

