Ranieri on injuries, surviving relegation & Newcastle
- Published
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford's match against Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Ranieri says "everybody is available and we are ready" and he confirmed Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis are back from injury.
Ranieri says he believes in this team, adding "I'm sure at the end we will be safe. But of course, we have to change our [league] position".
Ranieri said his players work so hard "and if you continue to fight, to believe in yourself, sooner or later, you will win".
On facing Newcastle, Ranieri said: "This is a big match for us, for them, but also in this week we play three times against teams who are in the relegation fight".
On new Newcastle striker Chris Wood: "He's strong, very good in the air, very good when he holds the ball".
He says he is "happy" with Watford's three new signings who he says have "strong qualities" but adds "never say never" when asked whether he would do any more business this January.