Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Arsenal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes for tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Anfield, following his side's FA Cup third-round victory over Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.
Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson return following their absences because of Covid, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino all also come back in.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Jota, Firmino, Minamino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.
Arsenal suffered an FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who is without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey due to Afcon, names five changes from that defeat.
Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette start. Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Charlie Patino drop to the bench, but Martin Odegaard is absent after testing positive for Covid.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Subs: Leno, Holding, Mari, Chambers, Tavares, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Hutchinson, Biereth.