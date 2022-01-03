BBC Sport

Positives for Everton who need January boost on and off pitch



Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Not the way Everton wanted to start 2022, and it looks like the second half of the season will be a real grind with the Blues needing to find some consistency to turn this league campaign around.

Perhaps new signings in January will help – we shall wait to see if Vitaliy Mykolenko is joined by others, and while it’s not always the answer, investment to improve squad depth and to provide a psychological boost would seem to be vital to give the side and the supporters an injection of New Year optimism which was clearly lacking at full-time yesterday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first ninety minutes since August sadly wasn’t the fairytale return he was hoping for, missing a first-half penalty and finding service hard to find. But at least he’s now got a game under his belt because he will be key to any mid-season revival. He’s been sorely missed since last playing – ironically – at the Amex four months ago. Since that 2-0 win (in which he scored from the spot), Everton have taken 12 points from 45 on offer.

We also got a glimpse of the potential of Anthony Gordon, who was Everton’s best player by some distance. He’s now got goals to his name, and hopefully that’ll give his confidence and self-belief a real boost to facilitate more performances like that.

So a couple of positives, but a big month ahead both on and off the pitch.