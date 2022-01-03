Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Not the way Everton wanted to start 2022, and it looks like the second half of the season will be a real grind with the Blues needing to find some consistency to turn this league campaign around.

Perhaps new signings in January will help – we shall wait to see if Vitaliy Mykolenko is joined by others, and while it’s not always the answer, investment to improve squad depth and to provide a psychological boost would seem to be vital to give the side and the supporters an injection of New Year optimism which was clearly lacking at full-time yesterday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first ninety minutes since August sadly wasn’t the fairytale return he was hoping for, missing a first-half penalty and finding service hard to find. But at least he’s now got a game under his belt because he will be key to any mid-season revival. He’s been sorely missed since last playing – ironically – at the Amex four months ago. Since that 2-0 win (in which he scored from the spot), Everton have taken 12 points from 45 on offer.

We also got a glimpse of the potential of Anthony Gordon, who was Everton’s best player by some distance. He’s now got goals to his name, and hopefully that’ll give his confidence and self-belief a real boost to facilitate more performances like that.

So a couple of positives, but a big month ahead both on and off the pitch.