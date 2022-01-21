Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea have agreed a fee for Derby youngster Dylan Williams.

The 18-year-old left-back joined the Rams from Wolves in 2020 and has made eight senior appearances.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said earlier on Friday that he had sanctioned a deal for Williams to join an unnamed Premier League club.

It is understood Williams is talking with Chelsea to hopefully tie up the final stages of the deal, although initially he will go into the club’s academy side.