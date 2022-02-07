Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker accepts that Everton's win over Brentford in the FA Cup was important for new manager Frank Lampard - but is refusing to draw too many conclusions from the result.

Lampard praised "an Everton performance" after the 4-1 victory, but Reo-Coker says it's far too early to judge the former Chelsea boss' impact at Goodison Park.

"From a manager's perspective, it's important to get the first win," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But this is what happens - players want to prove themselves to the new boss, there's an up in the dressing room.

"Let's see what happens six or seven games down the line, because he has got a very difficult job at Everton."

The Toffees face fellow strugglers Newcastle United and Leeds United this week and need results to pull away from trouble at the bottom of the table.

"This was only the FA Cup, a nice distraction," Reo-Coker said. "I like Frank a lot, but points really matter in the league for Everton - so I'm not jumping over the moon for now."

