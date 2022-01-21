Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reiterated his stance that the team is more important than any individual - even Cristiano Ronaldo - before Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham.

The German pointed out the negative experience of conceding twice to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa was behind his thinking in bringing on defender Harry Maguire to replace Ronaldo with the Reds 2-0 up at Brentford.

It paid off as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners, and Rangnick even highlighted the fact Marcus Rashford scored as evidence to strengthen his argument against Ronaldo questioning why he didn't take off one of the younger players instead.

Rangnick, of course, is wise enough to know the Portugal forward won't be happy about being substituted, and he described Ronaldo's reaction as "emotional, normal and not a problem".

Ronaldo is a doubt for the West Ham game after Rangnick revealed he received treatment for a neck problem.

The 63-year-old knows United cannot afford too many slip-ups as they try to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football, though - so the team has to come first.