Smith gave some encouraging team news and said his side are looking "a lot healthier" with the return of Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons. He added that Grant Hanley has done some training and Milot Rashica will also return to training today.

He did, however, add that Andrew Omobamidele's return is a "slow burner" and that Lukas Rupp is still out with a hamstring injury.

The boss hopes that the returning players can "reignite our season and start the year well".

On the FA Cup, Smith said he likes the competition because "it's one of only three opportunities to win something in the season" and a cup run "can give any team a boost".