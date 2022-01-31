Bruno Jordao has joined Swiss side Grasshoppers until the end of the season.

After overcoming a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for 11 months, the 23-year-old midfielder will hope to get more minutes under his belt in Switzerland's top flight after recently building up his fitness at Wolves.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, told the club website: "He’ll be joining a team and an environment that we know well, we trust and have a great relationship with.

"We look at the benefit Connor Ronan had over at Grasshoppers last season and the improvement his loan over there made to his profile, and I hope the same can happen for Bruno."