Brentford and Brighton have made bids for 19-year-old Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, but they won't be able to compete with Newcastle's offer, according to football writer Darren Lewis.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "Hugo Ekitike is only 19, he’s scored eight goals in 18 games so far this season. The interesting thing about his club is that they are 14th in the French top division and they have won the lottery.

"They know Newcastle are desperate to do a deal, so they can charge what they like. They are asking for £30m with a 25% sell-on clause for a player who is having a good season - but there is no real certainty that is going to translate into him being a superstar.

"Newcastle have come along and they have big money. Brentford and Brighton like him, but if Newcastle make an offer, Brentford and Brighton will not be able to match it.

"That’s the one certainty we know about this transfer window. It’s really a question of how much they will end up paying."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds