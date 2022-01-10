Wolves blunt Blades to reach fourth round

Daniel Podence was the star as Wolves saw off in-form Championship side Sheffield United at Molineux.

The Portuguese winger has scored in all of Wolves' cup ties this season and his double helped Bruno Lage's side cruise into the fourth round.

Nelson Semedo got the other, finishing off a nice team move for his first goal of the season.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage: "It was a good game. They came with everything and we needed to be in a good way, with a good attitude to play our game, and I think we did that.

"I'm very happy with my squad because they are working hard to score more goals and create more chances. I always want more from my strikers and in the last two months Daniel [Podence] has done well."