Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could be on his way to Newcastle, but the mechanics of the deal have left Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards feeling "broken".

Lingard is interested in a move to St James' Park, Manchester United want rid of him and Newcastle are keen - but it is proving difficult to iron out the details.

"It definitely is a doable deal," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"But Lingard does not want to go permanently to Newcastle and United are refusing to let him go out on loan.

"I'm going to have to see how this one develops as I've wasted a day trying to work out how it's going to happen."

Lingard, whose contract runs out in the summer, wants to keep his options open, but the Old Trafford club aren't keen on him joining top-four rivals West Ham or Tottenham.

