Vieira says Palace still need to be patient with Eze

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Eberechi Eze did not look too impressed when he was taken off in the 71st minute of Crystal Palace's match against Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

However, manager Patrick Vieira says that he doesn't see it as a problem.

He said: “Ebs loves football so much and he always wants to be on the field. He will never be happy not to start or to come off. This is something I love from a player. We know where he came from and we know how long he was out.

"We always said we needed to be patient with him. He will play games where he will play 90 minutes, he will play games where he comes from the bench. He will play some good games and he will have some bad games, but this is part of the process of him finding his level.

"We keep working with him really hard and really well and keep being really demanding of him as well - but we will be patient with him.

"His confidence is getting back and that’s really good for us as a football club and a team."

As for the team's performance in general, the only negative Vieira may have is that Palace could have had more goals. Jean-Philippe Mateta in particular had a good chance to add a third.

However, it will be seen as another step in the right direction in Vieira’s project, with a home tie against Championship side Stoke City now standing in the way of a place in the quarter-finals.