Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Chelsea v Chesterfield

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Chesterfield are top of the National League and on the longest unbeaten run in all competitions of any team in England's top five divisions - 23 games. They have only lost once all season, and that was in September.

The Spireites will take about 6,000 fans to Stamford Bridge and although I don't think they will upset last season's beaten finalists, there will be a great atmosphere and the pay-day they get could be a massive boost in helping them get back into the Football League, especially if they can use it to strengthen their squad this month.

Chelsea will win this one though. Their manager Thomas Tuchel has one foot in the Carabao Cup final after Wednesday's first-leg win over Spurs and although he might rest a few regulars before next week's return, he will still pick a team that is good enough to get through this tie.

The FA Cup was important for Tuchel when he took charge last January because it allowed him to build some momentum, and I think he will take it seriously this time too.

Danny's prediction: 4-1

I can see Chesterfield getting a goal and having something to celebrate, but there is no chance of an upset here. Chelsea are actually my pick to win the cup this season, because I think Tuchel will have a point to prove after going so close to winning it last year.

