After Newcastle climbed out of the bottom three by defeating Everton at St James' Park on Tuesday, you have been sending in your thoughts on the Magpies vital league win.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: When you look back on a special, wonderful era, sometimes you can pinpoint the moment that everybody knew it was going to happen. 25.4.92 - Keegan had arrived but after five straight defeats we were heading for the Third Division, then David Kelly hit that rocket. We knew we'd stay up, and we knew we'd thrive. Last night, Kieran Trippier did the same.

Richard: Eddie Howe is a very modern manager. His team are to be elite athletes in both fitness and ability. The team utilises the modern approach to formations - which is essentially not to have one - but to be fluid and instinctive and show tactical perspicacity at all times. Eddie Howe also brings an attitude of ‘engage the enemy more closely’ commitment.

A: Newcastle are suddenly playing like a top club befitting of their new found status. The infrastructure that supports them will only get better. There may be setbacks for individual players on occasion, but the management's relentless vision can only drive the team's momentum forward to success.

