Chelsea struggled for "freedom and rhythm" in their Club World Cup semi-final win against Al-Hilal because their players "felt the pressure", says first-team coach Zsolt Low.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as the Blues booked a final date with Brazilian side Palmeiras - and are now just 90 minutes away from lifting the only trophy that has so far evaded them across Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the club.

"We worked very hard," said Low. "We missed a bit of freedom and rhythm. We started a little nervous, it was not easy.

"This competition is very important for the club - that's why I felt the players felt the pressure and that's why we failed to find the easy solution and score more goals."

Low, taking charge in the absence of Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea boss tested positive for Covid-19, added that they "wish he can come to enjoy the final".

“We hope Thomas can travel as soon as possible," he said. "As I said before, he'll follow government rules. He's in isolation now and doing a Covid PCR test every day.

"Once he tests negative it opens the possibility to travel. Every day we wait for it."