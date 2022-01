Todd Cantwell has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Cantwell has scored 14 goals in his 110 Canaries appearances, but has started only five Premier League games this season.

Cantwell joins a Bournemouth side who sit third in the Championship, one point off an automatic promotion spot.

Scott Parker's side have an option to make the loan move permanent at the end of the season.

